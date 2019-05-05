SOUTH KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A puppy was rescued from a well in South Killingly on Sunday.
The puppy fell eight feet down into an open well while walking in the woods off of Wright Rd., according to a Facebook post by the South Killingly Fire Department.
South Killingly firefighter Levi Davis was lowered into the well and was able to rescue the 16- week old puppy.
The dog was uninjured and was safely returned to it’s owner.
