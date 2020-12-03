CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Puppy scams sharply rose in 2020, according to consumer safety advocates.
The Better Business Bureau said the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant contributing factor.
According to the BBB, people have been seeking pets to ease the loneliness and tension of being at home.
"With this rising demand has come a spike in pet scams, in which an online search ends with a would-be pet owner paying hundreds of dollars or more to purchase a pet that ultimately doesn’t exist," the BBB warned.
Soon after cities and states began to impose tighter restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, the BBB's scam tracker revealed a spike in pet fraud reports, with nearly 4,000 reports received in 2020 from the U.S. and Canada.
Data from the scam tracker showed more reports about fraudulent pet websites in April than in the first three months of the year combined.
The COVID bump continued into the holiday season with consumers reporting 337 complaints to BBB about puppy scams in Nov. 2020, a dramatic increase from 77 for the same month in 2019.
The average loss reported to the BBB in 2020 has been $750. Those aged 35 to 55 accounted for half of BBB reports in 2020. Since Jan. 1, 2020 there have been 47 reported puppy scam victims in Connecticut with a total loss of nearly $30,000.
Law enforcement and consumer advocates said a person searching online for a new pet is extremely likely to encounter a scam listing or website.
At the current pace, pet scams reported to the BBB will be nearly five times as many as in 2017. The projected dollar loss from these scams is expected to top $3 million, more than six times the total losses reported in 2017.
BBB recommendations for buying pets online:
- See the pet in person before paying any money. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider a video call with the seller so you can see the seller and the actual pet for sale. Since scammers are not likely to comply with the request, this may help avoid a scam.
- Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet. Search for a distinctive phrase in the description.
- Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price. It could be a fraudulent offer.
- Check out a local animal shelter online for pets you can meet before adopting.
Who to contact if you are the victim of a pet scam:
- Petscams.com - petscams.com/report-pet-scam-websites tracks complaints, catalogues puppy scammers and endeavors to get fraudulent pet sales websites taken down.
- Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - reportfraud.ftc.gov to file a complaint online or call 877-FTC-Help.
- Better Business Bureau - BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam online.
- Credit card issuer - if customers provided a credit card number, even if the transaction was not completed.
