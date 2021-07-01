HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut regulators made a final decision about reimbursements to customers who lose food and medicine from power outages.
Electrical workers, however, called the decision harmful to both them and customers.
The Public Utility Regulatory Authority decision allows for Eversource and United Illuminating customers to get a $25 bill credit for each 24 hour period after 96 hours that they're without power in the wake of a major storm.
It went into effect on Thursday.
PURA said that for example, a residential customer may be eligible for the $25 bill credit after experiencing an outage of 120 hours (5 days), with an incremental $25 bill credit for each additional 24-hour period. Customers experiencing outages for periods of less than a 24-hour period beyond the 96-consecutive-hour timeframe will not receive partial credits.
The decision also authorizes residential customers to receive $250 in compensation for medication and food that expired or spoiled due to an electricity outage lasting longer than 96 consecutive hours. Customers are required to seek spoilage compensation through filed claims. Also, unlike outage credits that will be applied to the balance of a customer’s account, spoilage compensation will be issued via a check to the eligible residential customer, unless a customer requests a bill credit through the claims process.
In the event customers are eligible for either credit, PURA said its decision requires the electric utilities to provide these credits within two months of the major storm or emergency.
The decision was part of the "Take Back Our Grid Act," which was signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont in Oct. 2020.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers called the decision dangerous to linemen and a betrayal of customers.
It said the "decision by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority setting a 96-hour deadline for the restoration of power after a major storm will jeopardize the safety of workers, de-prioritize public safety and municipal coordination, and create false expectations for customers."
The organization argued that a time limit puts its members in harm's way. It said power cannot be safely restored in 96 hours following a major storm.
"The work to repair overhead electric wires and poles after a major storm is grueling, physical work with voltages as high as 345,000 volts and must be done with great care," the group said. "There are no time limits set for police, fire, medical personnel or other first responders during emergencies. Time limits should not apply to our members who are line workers, splicers and electricians who are working on damaged electrical equipment and lines that can cause harsh human injury and death."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.