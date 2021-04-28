HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State regulators determined that the responses from both Eversource and United Illuminating to Tropical Storm Isaias last summer were not up to par.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority met on Wednesday morning and determined that the energy companies failed to comply with standards of acceptable performance in preparation for the Aug. 4, 2020 storm.
United Illuminating did not meet certain standards, but it was better prepared than Eversource was, PURA said.
PURA said its decision concluded that Eversource exhibited multiple deficiencies, failing to satisfy established performance standards for managing its municipal liaison program, executing its "Make Safe" responsibilities, communicating critical information to its customers, and failing to meet its obligation to secure adequate resources in a timely manner to protect the public safety and to provide for the overall public interest. The failures were particularly poignant in the first 48 hours following the tropical storm when their inactions or deficiencies created a significant risk to public safety.
While UI secured and deployed adequate line crews for the event, in communities such as Bridgeport, the company failed to meet all of its "Make Safe" obligations. The investigation also found that UI failed to meet its public safety obligations in responding to the highest priority calls.
More than 1 million homes and businesses between the state's power companies lost power during the storm. Some were in the dark for a week or more.
Due to response and management deficiencies identified during this investigation, PURA said it will require comprehensive management audits to be performed on Eversource and UI by an independent, third-party firm, to be scoped and commenced this summer.
Further, PURA said it will also require Eversource and UI to modify their rates in a pending or future rate proceeding to reflect a downward adjustment of 0.90 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively, in their allowed rate of return on equity. This is meant to align the [Electric Distribution Companies'] management performance in future storm response efforts with their financial performance.
Eversource defended its performance and said it was ready based on forecasts leading up to the storm.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he wanted Eversource to reimburse customers who lost food and medication when they lost power.
Rep. David Arconti, a Democrat representing Danbury and the House chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, issued a statement on Wednesday.
I know many of you have been following the investigation into the utility companies' handling of last year's storms and like me are expecting an improved system that addresses all of the issues that were raised. As House Chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, I have been working with my colleagues and stakeholders to ensure we get adequate responses to our most pressing concerns. I am pleased with PURA's final decision after their thorough investigation of our Electric Distribution Companies (EDC).
Their findings and final decision to hold utility companies accountable are a validation of what customers and elected officials have been saying all along – EDC’s failed to inform customers, to allocate the necessary emergency resources and to protect public safety. We all suffered the consequences of their poor storm response and deserve better.
Connecticut ratepayers already pay higher rates than many other states - it is time for utility companies to reciprocate and deliver reliable services. Within the next weeks, PURA will be holding public hearings as they continue their process before final penalties are announced. I will continue to monitor this issue closely as we work to make permanent reforms that enforce a more robust and reliable energy grid that prioritizes people over profits.
Read PURA's complete news release here:
(2) comments
PURA is a joke, they will give a slap on the wrist, then continue to give them EVERY rate increase they ask for. PURA doesn't care about the people of this state
$26,692,300 is the total compensation of the top 6 Eversource executives, with the CEO making over $11,000,000. Maybe if that pay wasn't so high, they could lower costs to the customer and better service the infrastructure they run.
