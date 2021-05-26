HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is informing Eversource and United Illuminating customers about revised delivery rates and standard service generation rates that are going into effect.
The revised delivery rates will become effective on June 1, and the standard service generation rates go into effect on July 1.
PURA said on average, electricity rates will decrease starting July 1, but a customer’s total bill may increase or decrease depending on individual energy usage each month.
Starting next month, delivery rates will increase for Eversource customers by about 2 percent, or less than $3 per month “for a residential customer using an average of 700 kWh of electricity a month.”
The increase is due to changes to the Transmission Adjustment Clause (TAC), “which includes charges associated with the construction, maintenance and operation of the transmission grid regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC),” PURA said.
The authority added that it is reviewing proposed delivery rate adjustments for United Illuminating customers in an ongoing proceeding.
On July 1, PURA said average standard service generation rates, known as the “supply” portion of a customer’s bill, will decrease by 16% for Eversource customers and 14% for UI customers.
PURA said the changes will decrease monthly electric bills by over $9.50 for a typical Eversource residential customer and $9 for a typical UI customer using an average of 700 kWh of electricity a month.
“In total, the June and July rate adjustments will result in reduced electric rates starting July 1; Eversource customers’ rates will decrease by roughly 4%, whereas UI customers’ rates will decrease by approximately 6%. The resulting decrease in electric rates (the $/kWh charges on customers’ bills) does not guarantee that a customer’s bill will be reduced, as a customer’s total bill is largely driven by energy usage,” PURA said in a press release.
PURA went on to explain that supply rates (standard service) "are adjusted twice a year in January and July, based on a competitive bidding process, and correlate to wholesale electricity market prices. While PURA oversees the competitive bidding process during which the electricity is procured to supply standard service customers, the agency does not regulate the wholesale electricity market or its pricing."
