NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - State regulators made changes to how power companies' electric rates are determined.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority announced the changes on Wednesday.
PURA said it will now consider semi-annual adjustments to customers' bills, which would go into effect on May 1 and Sept. 1.
The changes will now be based off of actual revenues and approved expenses from the previous calendar year, not the current forecasting framework. PURA said the current framework did not take into account previous usage, only expected usage. As a result the forecast for 2020 was wrong.
PURA said its changes will prevent "yo-yo" price increases from companies such as Eversource or United Illuminating.
Read the complete ruling here.
“In this decision, PURA has begun demystifying and unwinding decades of ratemaking policies that have evolved into a less customer-friendly, less transparent framework,” said Marissa P. Gillett, PURA chairperson. “Moving forward, we are focused on making sure the risk borne almost exclusively right now by our ratepayers is shifted and shared equitably with utilities and their shareholders. PURA looks forward to working with stakeholders and our colleagues in the General Assembly on appropriately realigning risks across the regulated utility landscape."
PURA believes the new framework will create more stability for customer bills. The new approach will also allow for an extended opportunity for PURA to undertake a thorough review before permitting an adjustment to take effect. That opportunity was prevented with the previous framework.
Regulators began looking drastic rate increases put in place by Eversource earlier this year.
Customers complained that in many instances their bills more than doubled during a time when people were already struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eversource said it was part of a state-approved mandate, but later admitted it was to help recoup money lost from shut down businesses.
During a hearing in August, Eversource admitted $124 million was passed along to customers.
PURA provided a question and answer sheet about how the adjustment relates to customers here.
