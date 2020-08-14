HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While state regulators have temporarily suspended recent rate increases for both Eversource and United Illuminating, they scheduled a hearing that will include input from the public.
Rep. Mike France, who represents Ledyard, Montville and Preston, said it came at the insistence of his office and his colleagues.
France said the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) suspended the increases while it conducts a full review, the purpose of which is to ensure that Eversource is not over-collecting revenues in the short term at the expense of ratepayers. Likewise, a similar rate increase request from United Illuminating has been indefinitely suspended.
PURA scheduled a formal hearing process for Monday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. in which Eversource will respond to questions posed by PURA and other formal parties to the PURA process.
Regulators will receive comments from elected officials at the beginning of the hearing before conducting an evidentiary potion of the proceeding. The hearing will conclude with public comment.
Written testimony can be emailed anytime to PURA at pura.information@ct.gov before the conclusion of the hearing.
The hearing will be conducted online through Zoom. Anyone wishing to follow along or participate must first register here.
The meeting ID number is 927 7463 1605.
After registering, a confirmation will be provided with a direct link to the online proceedings.
The hearing will also be available to watch on ct-n.com.
Eversource: State-approved power deal with Millstone to blame for higher bills
Eversource has been taking heat from lawmakers and customers alike since July for a hefty rate increase it blamed on the Millstone Power Plant. It also said the increase was approved by state regulators.
RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Eversource seeks payment to cover storm-related losses
Lawmakers and customers again took aim at the power company for extended outage repairs following Tropical Storm Isaias last week.
(3) comments
All utilities should be taken over and run by the government, not greedy neocons. We need to become a socialist country, all utilities will be free. The rest of the civilized world works just fine this way. Can't wait for President Biden and Vice President Harris to take office. #ByeDon2020
#Biden/Harris2020 #HillaryIsMyPresident #ImStillWithHer #WearaMask #BlackLivesMatter #DumpDrumpf #NotMyPresident #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #BanAllGuns
nothing will change. PURA will allow the new rates to return. just like every other rate increase eversource has asked for
Exactly as they have done multiple times in the last 5 years. Maybe they throw us a bone and only allow a 2% increase just to make a show of it since its in the news at the moment. Next year's request will just be that much higher and they will rubber stamp like always.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.