HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As state regulators are trying to figure out exactly why Connecticut's biggest utility companies jacked up their customers' power bills, the public will have another opportunity to share their comments.
The state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) will hold a virtual meeting via Zoon on Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This hearing is for those who weren’t able to submit comment for the initial hearing that happened last month, which was held for several hours.
“This will be the last opportunity for consumers to speak their mind on Eversource’s rate increases,” said Acting Consumer Counsel Sobolewski. “Public comment is crucially important for regulators to hear and all comments become an official part of the PURA record in this investigation. Too often the voice of the public is excluded from the regulatory process—I encourage every single Eversource customer to contact my office to register and ensure that PURA takes their input into account.”
Earlier this summer, Eversource and United Illuminating customers began complaining that their energy costs had skyrocketed. Many people said their bill more than doubled.
Eversource initially blamed the hike on a deal foisted upon them by state lawmakers to buy electricity from Millstone, which is a power plant in Waterford. Later, Millstone’s owner said the contract did not force Eversource to raise its rates and the utility company just used Millstone as a scapegoat.
Eversource leaders stated that the pandemic also forced them to jack up people’s bills, because they lost a lot of revenue that they normally collect from businesses that were either shut down or operating at a reduced capacity. The utility company sought to recoup some of that missing money from consumers.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Attorney General William Tong were among those who weighed in during the last hearing.
Tong submitted video testimony during which he called on Eversource to forgo its 2021 rate hike.
It’s important to note that PURA did initially sign off on the rate hike. Once state lawmakers saw how the increase impacted customers, however, PURA froze the change and initiated an investigation.
To register, all members of the public should submit their information to the Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC) through an online registration form by clicking here.
Likewise, consumers may contact the OCC via email at occ.info@ct.gov or by calling 860-827-2900. The direct link to the Zoom public comment hearing may be found by clicking here.
