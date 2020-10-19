(WFSB) – If you lost power during Tropical Storm Isaias and found yourself frustrated with how long it was out, now is your chance to speak out.
The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has three public hearings scheduled this week to listen to Eversource and United Illuminating customers talk about their experiences after the storm.
Nearly 800,000 customers lost power statewide and some were left in the dark for more than a week,
PURA is investigating how the utility companies responded to that situation.
The hearings are taking place via Zoon on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
If you would like to sign up and make your voice heard, click here.
