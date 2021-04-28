HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eversource could be slapped with fines for the company's handling of Tropical Storm Isaias last summer.
A meeting on that is set for Wednesday, according to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.
More than 800,000 homes and businesses lost power during the storm. Some were in the dark for a week or more.
Wednesday, state regulators will vote and unveil their final decision.
Eversource defended its performance and said it was ready based on forecasts leading up to the storm.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he wants Eversource to reimburse customers who lost food and medication when they lost power.
