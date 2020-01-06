WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A furniture store fixture in the greater Hartford area is closings its doors after 88 years.
Puritan Furniture on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford is going out of business, the store announced on Monday.
“I have had the distinct pleasure and privilege of serving so many wonderful customers in Connecticut and surrounding states over the years, including second and third generation families who shopped with their parents at Puritan when they were kids," said Bruce Singer, owner. "I am also thankful for the many dedicated people who have worked with me.”
Bruce Singer has been president of the business for the past 30 years. His father, William Singer, owned it before him.
Puritan said it will open to the public its going-out-of-business sale on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The furniture includes all furniture in the Puritan Clearance Outlet, the business confirmed.
For more on Puritan Furniture, check out its website here.
