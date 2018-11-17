Hartford Police arrested a man after a car and foot chase that ended on Columbus Blvd in Hartford on Saturday evening.
Police arrested Jose Rivera-Cruz after the chase and a search revealed that Rivera-Cruz was in possession of a handgun.
Police said he was last seen on Bond Street in Hartford with a gun.
River-Cruz is known to police as they said he was arrested on Halloween night on Bond Street and found to be in possession of numerous guns and drugs, including a Colt M-15 rifle, a stolen 9mm Glock handgun, 366 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 4 suboxone films, and 37 rounds of live ammunition.
Charges are pending for Rivera-Cruz as the Hartford Police Violent Crimes Unit investigates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.