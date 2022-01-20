NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 testing sites continue to pop up across the state.
One of them opened in New Britain at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited it at 10:30 a.m. as part of a push to highlight statewide testing sites.
As of Wednesday, Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate was 16.55 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The DPH said of the 1,805 patients hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID, 1,226 of them, or 67.9 percent, were not fully vaccinated.
Bysiewicz was joined by Rep. William Petit.
To find a COVID testing site, head to the state's website here.
