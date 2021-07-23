HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With a new school in sight, health advocates and lawmakers continue to push for vaccinating students against COVID-19.

vaccine generic

CTown Supermarket on New Britain Avenue in Hartford scheduled a vaccination clinic for noon on Friday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Hartford health director Liany Arroyo planned to be there to help urge eligible young people to get their shot.

Those who get vaccinated at the supermarket will receive a $20 gift card to CTown.

Health officials said the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the dominant strain of the virus, accounting for more than 80 percent of all new cases in Connecticut.

