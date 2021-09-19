Push for COVID booster shots continues

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - Federal health leaders said it won't be long until more could be eligible for COVID vaccine boosters.
Currently an FDA panel is only recommending some get their COVID vaccine boosters now.
The state's been administering third doses for a little more than a month now to the immunocompromised.
So far, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said nearly 20,000 boosters have been given.
It's been 11 years since Bruce Adams got his new liver.
"It was an 18-hour operation," he said.
It's only been about eight months since his fight with COVID-19.
He got his first two Pfizer doses in April, and he is getting his third this month.
"That was big for me, to get the third dose. as soon as they told me I could get the third dose, literally within a week I went and had the dose. So, I didn't have second thoughts about it," he stated.
As of Friday, an FDA panel recommended only the immunocompromised and those 65-and-older should be getting vaccine booster shots.
While the FDA still has to make a final decision on this, Doctor Anthony Fauci defended the recommendation on CNN’s State of The Union.
"I don't think they made a mistake but the one thing I think people need to realize that data are coming literally in on a daily and weekly basis,” said Fauci.
That's why Doctor Francis Collins with the National Institutes of Health told CBS News' Face the Nation we should expect more to be allowed boosters soon.
Dr. Francis Collins said, “The place that might be somewhat questionable is the very youngest individuals, is the benefit/risk decision is needed there. But certainly, I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to extend boosters beyond the list they approved on Friday.”
Until that list expands, the governor said Connecticut nursing homes will be the focus for booster rollout, "they were the ones first vaccinated. We are waiting to the rules on how other groups get it.”
If the FDA panel recommendation is implemented as is, boosters would be recommended six months after the initial doses.
The final decision on this is expected this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.