MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to mental health, colleges and universities are seeing huge increases in students who are seeking help.
As students are dealing with a number of issues, there are few places to turn.
"Once they start to run into roadblocks, it's really bad, so they are not able to figure out stuff on their own,” said Joseph Navarra, a counselor at Manchester Community College.
He said when he meets with students these days, he asks if they’ve had something to eat that day, as a growing number of students are homeless.
In fact, Manchester Community College has a food pantry because some students have to make choices, like paying for an education or going without a meal.
Homelessness, hunger, and mental health issues have become part of campus life.
A recent study found 60 percent of students suffer from anxiety, and 40 percent suffer from depression but only between 10-15 percent seek assistance.
"We have a crisis of mental health in this country, and it is especially true on college campuses,” said Democratic State Senator Will Haskell.
He feels these issues need immediate attention and supports teacher training to spot the warning signs of mental illness, substance abuse, and suicide.
This comes on the heels of two recent deaths at the University of Connecticut and Eastern Connecticut State University.
Just a few days ago, a student at UConn drowned in a pond on campus. It was ruled a suicide.
Navarra is on a state task force to look at mental health and how to help students.
"I would like to see them mandate that we need to have a psychological services center that provides that provides mental health treatment and also a wellness center, and prevention, emotional wellness training,” Navarra said.
The only positive thing is the stigma on mental health seems to be getting better and more young folks are coming forward to get help. The problem is, there isn't much help on campus for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.