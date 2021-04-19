WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The push to vaccinate Connecticut’s younger population continues.
Monday, Post University in Waterbury will be the site of a vaccine clinic for high school students.
It was scheduled for when Waterbury Public Schools students were off for spring break.
They have the option of getting vaccinated at one of two different clinics here in the Brass City, including Post University.
It comes at a point where Waterbury is leading the state in COVID cases. According to the governor’s office, it’s also the least vaccinated city in the state.
RELATED: Waterbury among the least vaccinated cities in the state
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said half of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Connecticut, there’s a major push to vaccinate younger populations.
In Waterbury specifically, several hundred vaccine appointments have been reserved for Waterbury students who are 16 and older.
The Post University clinic is a drive-through event.
Appointments are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for 16- and 17-yea-olds. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
A second clinic for students 18 and up will take place at the Waterbury Arts Magnet school starting Tuesday.
People can call 877-918-2224 to book an appointment.
More information about Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including how to make an appointment and other clinic locations, can be found here.
