HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A push by some Hartford lawmakers to defund the city’s police department failed.
Thursday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released the details of what was a contentious budget battle that played out Wednesday night.
The passed budget includes 6 percent of reductions from and reallocations within the Hartford Police Department budget compared to last year.
He said the City Council did not approve the attempt to slash the police department's budget by 21 percent.
It came down to a debate between the two political parties that make up the City Council. Members of the Working Families Party wanted to reshape the police department.
In the end, it lost the fight. However, it doesn’t mean Hartford police will be exempt from changes.
On the heels of the massive protests outside the Hartford Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death, members of the Working Families Party argued that defunding the Hartford Police Department was the best way to create meaningful change.
They wanted to slash the department’s budget by 21 percent and reallocate that money to other community resources such as health and human services, childcare, education, parks and recreation, and the Department of Public Works. The party argued that the police department was too large and needed to be scaled back.
However, Mayor Luke Bronin as well as Democratic City Council members disagreed.
They pushed for a much smaller level of changes including trimming Hartford police’s budget and implementing a modest re-organization of the department’s spending priorities.
Bronin said the smaller cut was necessary because of the way COVID-19 impacted the city’s finances. He said a bigger budget slash would significantly weaken the department and could compromise public safety.
Since Democrats hold the majority of the seats on the Council, the mayor’s budget proposal was passed.
“Cutting nearly a quarter of the police budget overnight would not have been responsible, and it also would not have been transformative – it would have just left us with a hundred fewer officers, no community service officers, no walk beats, and unacceptable response times,” Bronin said. “I support the City Council’s decision to reduce or reallocate 6 percent of the police budget compared with last year – funding my proposal for a permanent investigate staff for the Civilian Police Review Board, investing in training in implicit bias, de-escalation, and cultural competency, and dedicating more funding to public works and housing inspections.”
Bronin said he does not support "defunding police," but does support reimagining policing. He said he believes the city's police department does too.
“We need our police department," he said. "Our officers play a critical role in responding to, solving, and preventing serious crime, and the reality is that we have serious crime in our community. But it’s also true that many calls for service are related to issues like mental health, substance abuse, or interpersonal disputes, and that law enforcement officers shouldn’t always be the first ones or the only ones responding – though those situations can often be very dangerous."
Bronin acknowledged that change wouldn't happen overnight, but he embraced a goal of building a system with effective professionals outside of law enforcement.
“At the same time, we’ll be pushing forward with serious reforms to strengthen accountability, and help ensure that we can always create and maintain a culture within the Hartford Police Department that fully reflects the values of our community – rooted in a relationship of trust and respect," he continued. “In the coming days, I'll be reviewing the remainder of Council's amendments to the proposed budget, but I commend the Council for taking a serious, thoughtful approach to the choices we face together.”
The fight, however, is far from finished.
At 3 p.m. on Thursday, another protest is planned outside the Union Baptist Church on Main Street. Local clergy members organized the demonstration, but Bronin will also attend.
(2) comments
This is nothing but overblown accusations of racism by a very well organized black/democrat grievance industry. This is how the democrats hold blacks down, by convincing them all the time that they are helpless victims of racism who need the democratic party to give them more entitlements. The democratic party has destroyed personal responsibility and self sufficiency in blacks. Blacks were far better off before all this government assistance nonsense which only serves to appease the white guilt of white liberal politicians and does nothing to actually help blacks become more self sufficient and productive Americans.
Defunding a Police department not only puts the greater public at risk, but also the officers themselves. Nobody wants to be in Hartford now, how do you expect to "revitalize" the city without it being relatively safe? We already have a shortage of good people getting involved with public safety, defunding them would have disastrous results. Reallocating public safety dollars to the already bloated budgets targeted by the "Family" party, would be throwing good money at bad. Kudos to Bronin and the other leaders who joined him in resisting the ridiculous small public stumping for defunding. Change in many departments is certainly necessary, but as long as criminals run, resist, or otherwise fight with police, mistakes, errors in judgement, and abusive situations will continue. The solution is not one sided.
