WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A push to eliminate a toxic chemical from firefighting foam will continue Monday morning in Windsor.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Windsor Mayor Don Trinks and environmental advocates said they want the Federal Aviation Administration to speed up deployment of a PFAS-free foam.
They're holding a news conference on Monday at 11 a.m. from the Windsor Boat Ramp.
The PFAS chemical is used in firefighting foam at airports nationwide.
Blumenthal said the FAA currently does not allow the use of non-PFAS-containing foam at airports.
He said airports around the world have safely and successfully used PFAS-free foam for nearly a decade.
Health officials said that exposure to PFAS has been associated with health effects such as cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility and increased asthma risk.
A health warning was issued by officials in Windsor on Oct. 2 following a deadly vintage plane crash at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
They were concerned after firefighting foam showed up in the Farmington River and surrounding waterways in the days after the crash.
