BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The Bristol community is coming together for the sixth year in a row, all to help out veterans in need.
Push-Ups for Patriots raises money for the "Semper Fi Fund.”
It helps wounded veteran and their families get through physical and emotional trauma.
"They're doing fitness, they're making it hurt until it doesn't hurt anymore. In honor of our nations wounded, ill, and injured service members and their sacrifice to our nation," said John Ploskonka, Semper Fi Fund.
From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., a group of students and staff members complete ten push-ups every minute.
"Last year, I did 600 all in full uniform. This year, I'm going to try and do between 1,000 and 1,500," said Matthew Gotowala, School Resource Officer at Bristol Central High School.
The event runs until Friday evening at Bristol Central High School.
"[The fund] helps getting people to appointments, connecting with doctors, social workers, case managers," Ploskonka said.
Ploskonka knows how important the organization's help is for veterans because he's a wounded warrior himself. He was an active member of the Marines for 30 years.
"It's really an incredible family that takes care of not only these service members, but also their own. All of the members of this organization can come forward with their issues and be taken care of with their needs as well," Ploskonka said.
The non-profit helps not only assist with immediate health needs for injured service members, but also by helping them re-integrate into communities.
Those who don't attend the school can participate starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
If you're interested in making a donation to the Semper Fi Fund, you can find more information here.
