HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Late Wednesday night, Russian crossed a major line.

After weeks of moving step-by-step towards war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin jumped feet-first into a military operation in the eastern part of the country.

Biden condemns 'Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine' US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" in a statement Wednesday evening following explosions in Ukraine.

Now the world is watching. Reactions have been pouring into the Channel 3 newsroom from across the country and in Connecticut.

Putin claimed he does not have a goal to occupy the country.

However, he still warned in a televised address that other countries who try to interfere with what Russia is doing in Ukraine will face consequences.

Shortly after, explosions were reported in major eastern cities.

The sounds of destruction heard in Ukraine sent shockwaves close to home on Thursday morning.

“I think it's probably the same kind of reaction that a lot of Americans felt on the morning of Pearl Harbor,” said Alex Kuzma, Ukrainian National Home, Hartford.

Kuzma said his heart is breaking for the 44 million people in Ukraine whose lives have changed in an instant.

From the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford, he said he can't believe what is happening to the country where he once lived.

“Frankly, to have this completely unprovoked bombing attack on these two major cities that are industrial centers, educational centers, historic treasures, this is showing Vladimir Putin for being the monster and complete psychopath that he is,” he said.

Late Wednesday night, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to call for peace, but the calls went ignored.

Putin said military action in the country was necessary to restore order and protect civilians.

They were claims and actions that United States officials condemned.

“The United States and our allies and partners will continue to respond to Russia’s actions with unity, with clarity and with conviction,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Sen. Chris Murphy posted his thoughts on social media on Wednesday night.

Putin’s decision to invade is an evil, panicked move of weakness and will be his defining mistake. The Ukrainian people will fight for as long as it takes to secure their nation from this foreign tyrant, and the United States will stand with them in this fight. Tonight, the entire Post World War international order sits on a knife edge. If Putin does not pay a devastating price for this transgression, then our own security will soon be at risk. We must be unceasingly in our assistance to the Ukrainian people. We must levy crippling sanctions on Russia. And we must cut off Putin and his cronies from the global economy. A strong, swift response is vital. And we must remember that Putin has plans for us too. He and his agents will use this crisis to try to divide Americans from each other and to separate America from our allies. In this, we must remain vigilant and united. This is not a moment for politics to trump security. My thoughts tonight are with the brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their lives right now. As a frequent visitor, I have seen firsthand the love of country that defines Ukraine today, and I will do all I can to make sure America stands by them in this fight.

The U.S. said it is imposing sanctions meant to cut off financial resources to Russia without harming the American economy.

Meanwhile, Kuzma said he is concerned about what could be leftover of Ukraine’s way of life.

“Putin wants to turn it into a wasteland and that's what he's determined to do,” he said.

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with leaders of the G7 and other allies on Thursday to discuss further sanctions against Russia.