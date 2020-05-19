PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- As ‘Phase 1’ of reopening Connecticut kicks off on Wednesday, the quiet corner town of Putnam is working hand-in-hand with restaurants to move them outside.
Restaurants along Main Street in Putnam have found new outside dining space, as the street has been divided by jersey barriers.
Mayor Barney Seney said the move is important for the survival of downtown.
“I’ve given the business community every opportunity to make this work and make the process real easy,” Seney said.
“We’ve already had a number of people call looking for reservations for the weekend. I think there’s a large number of people that are ready to get out,” said James Frost, of the Courthouse Bar and Grille.
The town has it down to a science. Main Street will still be open, but on the other side of the jersey barrier, that will be for restaurants and outside dining. One lane is also dedicated to take-out only.
Take-out business has kept many of the local businesses afloat, but doing half the business they did before the pandemic.
“I do hope our take-out business continues to thrive and be as strong as it is for those people who aren’t willing to venture out,” said James Martins, of 85 Main.
Residents said they are ready.
“I think we’ll be comfortable going outside depending on where we’re going,” said Ronald Coderre, of Putnam.
“Without our business, we don’t have a Main Street. Main Street and its revitalization brings tourism, brings economic development, brings success to a community,” said Delpha Very, director of Economic Development in Putnam.
