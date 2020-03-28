PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A Putnam man is behind bars after officials say he coughed on a CT State Police trooper this past Thursday.
Officials say that troopers assigned to CT State Police Troop D received a report around 7:12 p.m. of an ongoing disturbance in the parking lot of an East Putnam business.
When troopers began pulling into the parking lot, at least two individuals were seen hopping into a car and began driving west on Rt. 44, nearly striking a trooper.
Troopers were able to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle without incident on Rt. 44 near the intersection of of I-395.
Upon speaking with the male operator, officials had learned that the driver had physically assaulted his girlfriend, a passenger in the vehicle, and were also lead to believe that he may be intoxicated.
A field sobriety test showed that the driver was operating under the influence and admitted to troopers that he had been drinking earlier.
As a trooper was placing the suspect in handcuffs, the driver turned towards the trooper and aggressively coughed on him.
The operator informed officials that he had coronavirus and told the trooper that he had infected him it.
"Now you're infected," the suspect told the trooper.
The suspect, who's only being identified as a 52-year-old Putnam man, was transported to Troop D headquarters for booking and charged with disorderly conduct and driving under the influence.
He was held at Troop D headquarters on $5,000 bond until his arraignment, which was slated to take place on Friday in Danielson Superior Court.
The female passenger declined medical treatment and CT State Police ensured that she got back home safely.
