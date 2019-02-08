PUTNAM (WFSB) - Putnam Police arrested a man they say had a role in a murder New Britain Police are investigating.
According to police, officers from the Putnam Police Department, New Britain Police Department and State Troopers served an arrest warrant on Putnam resident Sharod Pipkin at his business on Kennedy Drive.
The arrest warrant was issued for Pipkin as he was alleged to have provided aid and assistance to New Britain homicide suspect Benjamin Morales who is a fugitive wanted for murder.
The New Britain Police Department currently holds an arrest warrant for Morales for the murder of his estranged girlfriend this past Monday night.
While serving the arrest warrant, Pipkin attempted to flee and was apprehended without incident after a brief foot pursuit.
A search of his person revealed Pipkin had been in possession of a small amount of marijuana and the vehicle he was observed operating contained handgun ammunition. Police said Pipkin a convicted felon, is prohibited by law from possessing ammunition in Connecticut.
Pipkin was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, interfering with an officer, criminal possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana.
Pipkin was held on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Feb. 11.
Anyone with any knowledge of the whereabouts or information on Benjamin Morales, is encouraged to contact The New Britain Police department at (860) 826-3000 or your local police department.
