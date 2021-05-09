POMFRET, CT (WFSB) - A Putnam man died during an incident out on the Quinebaug River over the weekend.
DEEP spokesperson Will Healy says crews initially responded to the Pomfret area of the river after receiving a report that a kayak was found submerged and there weren't any occupants on board.
Authorities later located the sole occupant, identified as 58-year-old Michael Lowell of Putnam, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Healy said that Lowell was not wearing a lifejacket.
In accordance with state law, up until May 30, all occupants on board any paddle craft must wear a lifejacket.
DEEP encourages the public to wear a lifejacket whenever you go out on the water, regardless of what time of year it is.
