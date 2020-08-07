CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Canterbury Thursday afternoon.
It happened on Route 14 just after 3 p.m., police said.
The motorcycle was traveling west on Route 14 when it lost control and skidded into the eastbound lane, police said.
The motorcycle was then struck by another car.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 50-year-old Christopher Cournoyer of Putnam, was killed.
His passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The driver of the car involved was not injured.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact them at (860) 779-4900.
