PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- Security around upcoming holiday events is on everyone’s mind following Sunday’s deadly incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
In Putnam, the town has been preparing for its 20th annual Dazzle Light parade on Sunday.
The whole town will be lit up this weekend, but Sunday at 5 p.m. is when the parade steps off on Grove Street.
Last year, because of COVID, the parade was a drive-thru event.
This year, organizers have been focusing on security, making sure those in the parade and along the parade route have a great time and are safe.
Parking is also ample because the event draws thousands.
“Since the time I’ve been here, we’ve stepped up security and addressed certain things subtlety. I mean people probably wouldn’t realize the security improvements we’ve made, the enhancements we’ve made but it’s all for the best,” said Putnam Police Chief Chris Ferace.
Putnam’s police department is a small agency, they’ll have mutual aid from other police agencies on hand Sunday.
The police department is also celebrating its 125th anniversary and will be the grand marshals in the parade.
