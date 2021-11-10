PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A vague social media threat against a school labeled "PHHS" prompted a response from Putnam Public Schools.
Superintendent Daniel Sullivan said that though Putnam High School is commonly referred to as "PHS," school officials still decided to bring it to the attention of police.
The threat circulated on the Snapchat app.
Sullivan said that neither the district administration nor Putnam police had any evidence of a credible threat.
They said they believe the post was tied to a threat against Penn Hills High School in Pennsylvania.
"Please know that the safety of students and staff is always our top priority," Sullivan wrote to the school community. "At the same time, we recognize that a threat against any school will raise anxiety for our school community as the impact of school violence hits close to home here in Connecticut. Unfortunately situations like this often lead to 'copycat' incidents. If you or your children see a threatening post or text please send a screenshot to the school administration and / or the police."
The original post also promoted a reaction from schools in Plainfield.
Police said they stepped up school patrols in that town.
There was a 2 hour delay for the opening of Parish Hill High School this morning (Wednesday). The same social media threat may be responsible for that.
