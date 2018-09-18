Putnam Town Hall is bursting at the seams, according to employees.
On Tuesday, residents are voting on a referendum that proposes to build a new municipal building.
It is clear the town hall is in dire need of repairs.
One example is this stairwell, it is too steep and too narrow, and isn’t up to code.
Many residents say it’s time to build new.
Inside the town hall are also damaged floors, and major water leaks.
It’s not a good impression to new homeowners.
“We went to the town hall ourselves when we were looking up properties and we were a little dismayed at what we saw. Things were cracking and the staircases were scary and they were very narrow,” said Shauna Heydecker.
There have been talks of repairs for nearly 20 years.
Now the voters decide whether it’s time to start from scratch.
The town wants to build a new facility at the Owen Tarr Sports Complex, and would house town offices, a new library, a senior center and more.
“We met with departments, talked about space needs, talked about storage, and all of those components to try and understand really where does the town need to go and where do we need to be for the next 50 to 100 years,” said Putnam Town Administrator Mary Calorio.
The price tag to build new is $19.9 million. To renovate it would cost $22 million.
One of those options has to happen to bring the building up to code.
For some, the choice is easy.
“We’ve really outgrown it and it’s time for a new spot,” said Michelle Foronda, of Putnam.
“I think this would be the crown jewel quite honestly,” said Timothy Taft, of Putnam.
Voters are also deciding on whether to authorize the use of $756,000 to build a multi-use sports field.
It would replace the athletic field, which of course would house the new municipal building.
Polls close at 8:00 p.m.
