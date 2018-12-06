PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A woman is accused of stealing more than $12,500 while working as an employee at a store in Putnam.
Cathlynn Frazier, 30, kept the Putnam "Runnings" store's daily earned money and didn't deposit it, according to state police.
Troopers said they began investigating on Nov. 23.
Checks and cash from the store's location on Providence Pike had gone missing.
Investigators looked at video footage, deposit slips, employee records and interviews.
Frazier, who was an employee, was found to be keeping the money, troopers said.
She was arrested on Wednesday based on an arrest warrant.
State police charged her with second-degree larceny.
Frazier was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of Dec. 18 in Danielson.
