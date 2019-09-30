PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – Taxpayers in Putnam footed the bill for an investigation looking into allegations of sexual harassment.
The accusations came from a former town hall administrative employee, lodged against her boss, the former mayor.
Putnam town executives are moving forward following an investigation of alleged sexual harassment of former mayor Anthony “Tony” Falzarano.
The town’s attorney, Halloran & Sage completed the probe, which cost taxpayers $7,000.
The allegations surfaced in September of 2018 by former town administrator, Denise Roireau.
“As far as we’re concerned, the documents speak for themselves and the matter is closed as far as we’re concerned at this point,” said Mayor Norman Seney.
The documents obtained by Channel 3 are not the normal office correspondence you’d expect inside town hall.
Documents note conversations between the two, which include, “Let’s plan a romantic evening, just the two of us. No kids, no cell phones” and “I will give you $100 go to anywhere you wish and purchase lady’s garments (black or dark blue) the size queen I guess. Panties, fish net (if available).”
The report says Roireau was not planning on returning to work following a planned family leave, she leveled allegations including sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and pay inequity. She sought financial settlement from the town of $60,000.
Taxpayers in town want to hold people accountable for their actions.
“This is ridiculous. This is money that could be spent somewhere else on education, but we’re spending that kind of money on sexual harassment, which should never happen in the first place,” said Christine Kupec.
Channel 3 left a voicemail for Roireau, but she has not returned our calls.
Meanwhile Channel 3 spoke with former mayor Falzarano, who dropped out last week as a candidate for mayor this November. He said the accusations are just that, accusations.
According to Mayor Seney, the statute of limitations has passed and so far, no lawsuits have been filed for this case.
