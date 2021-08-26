PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - Students in Putnam headed back to class on Thursday.
Putnam Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Sullivan spoke with Channel 3 on Thursday morning.
Sullivan spoke about the expectations for the new school year.
All students were back to school on Thursday for in-person learning.
Sullivan said everyone wore their masks.
He also noticed that more students arrived to school by car than by school bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.