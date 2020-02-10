WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – The Windsor Police Department posted on Facebook that pyrotechnics will be used to scare geese away from Bradley International Airport.
Starting Monday night, the USDA Animal and Plant Health, Wildlife Services will use pyrotechnics, a nonlethal method to move Canadian Geese away from the airport.
Residents who live within five miles of the airport should expect to hear the pyrotechnics.
The FAA encourages airports to work with neighboring properties to minimize wildlife attractants that can be hazardous to aviation.
Windsor police said the activities are specifically intended to reduce the presence of aviation hazards and help increase safety in the airport environment. This helps prevent wildlife from being struck by an aircraft.
