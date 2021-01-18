HARTFORD (WFSB) - A new Quinnipiac University Poll reflects the concerns many Americans have following the capitol riots.
More than half of the people surveyed say they're worried about violence surrounding the inauguration.
A majority of people who participated in the poll fear that violence may continue this week in Washington and in their own state capitals.
“There’s still an abiding fear in the hearts of Americans that our capitol could be again the scene of an insurrection,” QU Poll analyst Tim Malloy said.
Sixty-nine percent of responders say they're concerned about violence in Washington and 52 percent say they're concerned about violence in state capitals.
Right now, thousands of troops are in Washington D.C. and state capitals have beefed up security after an FBI warning of armed protests.
“We’ve been living with the fear of COVID for a year now almost, so compound that with the insurrection with the govt and the change of admins,” Malloy said.
Psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Deitz says he's surprised the poll numbers aren't higher.
He says the jarring scenes from the capitol on January 6th can take a toll on anyone watching.
“Whether one has participated or is watching one is literally watching the breakdown of social order which is why there are so many comparisons to Sept. 11,” Deitz said.
He says it's common for people's mental health to be impacted by a violent incident... And reflects the magnitude of the capitol riots.
“It’s a fresh defacement of a symbol that stands for something. I think we’re early on with coming to terms with that,” Deitz said.
Doctor Deitz shared advice for people dealing with fear or anxiety during this time.
He suggests people pull back from their screens and moderate how much information they're consuming.
He also suggests you share your thoughts or feelings with people you trust.
