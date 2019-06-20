HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Quinnipiac University has alerted students that three residency halls will not be available for occupancy during the next school year after asbestos was found.
School officials said construction work on Larson, Perlroth and Troup residence halls was scheduled for this summer.
It was determined during this work that certain building materials that will be disturbed contain asbestos.
“Intact and undisturbed asbestos-containing materials, such as those identified at the Suites, do not present a risk and are not required to be removed unless disturbed,” officials said in a letter.
Students who were originally scheduled to reside in those halls will be assigned to other halls on campus.
School officials said all asbestos-containing materials identified in the buildings will be removed.
The halls are expected to be available at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year.
“On behalf of the University, we regret the inconvenience that this delay in renovating the Suites causes our affected students,” school officials said.
