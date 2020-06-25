NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Quinnipiac University medical students are doing their part to help those in the greater New Haven area most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.
The medical school's COVID-19 student volunteer corps is made up of more than 130 volunteers, with most members donating their time to local food banks, including Loaves and Fishes in New Haven.
There, they help sort through produce and food, pack bags, and deliver groceries.
To graduate, Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine students are required to perform 30 hours of community service, but, the students are going above-and-beyond.
"It's been incredibly moving to be a part of this, and I think I'm grateful to help out where there's a need,” said Rose Pitkin.
"It's amazing to see the way in which our students are willing to step up and take charge and give back to the community,” said Wendy Sewack, assistant director of the Institute for Global Public Health at Quinnipiac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.