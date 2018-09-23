HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse team has been suspended, the university confirmed on Sunday.
The suspension is due an investigation into alleged violations of the student conduct policy.
The university did not release specific details of the investigation.
A statement was released by Lynn Bushnell, vice president of public affairs, saying, “The university has suspended the men’s lacrosse team pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged violations of the student conduct policy. This suspension, which takes effect immediately, prohibits all team activity, including practicing and representing the university in competitions. With the well-being of our students being our top priority, the university has zero tolerance for any behavior that endangers any member of the university community.”
Stay tune to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.