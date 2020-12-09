HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A new poll put out by Quinnipiac University shows 61 percent of participants said they are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine if it is approved.
This poll comes out the same day that local hospital officials said they are preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as this weekend.
The poll also showed 33 percent of participants said they don’t think they would be willing to get the vaccine.
As for how quickly people are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine once it's approved, 37 percent say as soon as possible, 41 percent say they would wait a few months, and 20 percent say never.
"When it comes time to roll up the sleeve, will Americans put their trust in the vaccine? The answer is yes, but as far as timing, there will be no rush to be first in line," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
Additionally, 67 percent of participants said they don’t think their state should make it mandatory for people to get vaccinated if a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, while 29 percent say they do think getting a COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory.
