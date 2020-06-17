HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A newly released Quinnipiac University Poll took a look at several aspects of racial inequality after the death of George Floyd.
The poll shows that 68 percent say that discrimination against Black people in the United States is a serious problem.
The poll also shows wide gaps by party where 96 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents say discrimination against Black people is a serious problem, while only 34 percent of Republicans say the same.
In regard to the Black Lives Matter movement, 57 percent of voters have a favorable opinion, while 30 percent have an unfavorable one.
When it comes to views of police in the United States, 49-44 percent of voters approved of the way police are doing their jobs than disapprove. The poll shows this is a substantial shift in opinion from April of 2018 when 65 percent of voters approved of the way police in the U.S. were doing their jobs.
In regard to police in their own, communities, 77 percent of voters approve of the way police are doing their jobs wile only 19 percent disapprove.
When asked about being a victim of police brutality being something to personally worry about, 25 percent of voters said yes, while 74 percent of voters said no. The poll shows that 74 percent of Black voters and 32 percent of Hispanic voters personally worry about being a victim of police brutality compared to 13 percent of white voters.
When asked about police reform, 66-27 percent of voters supported banning the use of chokeholds by police department in the U.S. In regard to cutting some funding from police departments in their community and shifting it to social services, 54 percent of voters opposed that while 41 percent support it.
When looking at Confederate symbols, voters support 52-44 percent of removing Confederate statues from public spaces, but as for renaming military bases that are named after Confederate generals, voters were split 47-47 percent.
"Historic figures in granite and iron that seemed protected just a few years ago now face the wrecking ball of public opinion," said Tim Malloy, QU polling analyst.
To see the entire QU Poll, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.