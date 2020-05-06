(WFSB) -- A new poll put out by Quinnipiac University took a look at several aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The poll asked voters in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey and found that the majority are supportive of their governors’ responses and their states’ restrictions.
According to the poll, Gov. Ned Lamont got a 65-26 percent job approval rating, and a 78-17 percent approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus.
“I think [Lamont’s] doing the best he can and I think he’s using the guidance of medical experts,” said Jeff Rajotte of Rocky Hill.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo got a 72- 24 percent job approval rating, and an 81-17 percent approval rating for his handling of the response to the coronavirus.
The poll also said roughly two-thirds in each state say the restrictions put in place are about right, while 20 percent think they don’t go far enough. About 15 percent think they go too far.
“Majorities also say it will take at least a few months before their states are safe to begin to lift their stay at home orders and reopen their economies,” the poll said.
“I thought it was really interesting that despite the financial strain that Connecticut residents are feeling, they still thought the state should not open soon. They wanted to wait at least a few months for the state to reopen,” said Doug Schwartz.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t fear when it comes to playing the waiting game.
“Even if the state opens, I’m keeping my team home as long as possible, as long as they can remain effective,” said Karl Adamsons.
When it comes to lifting restrictions in the next few weeks, the poll shows “roughly 7 out of 10 in each state would be uncomfortable going to restaurants or bars, more than 8 out of 10 wouldn’t be comfortable going to a large sports or entertainment event, and people in each state are split about returning to work outside the home.”
Combined with all three states, Quinnipiac polled more than 2,800 registered voters.
See the complete poll by clicking here.
