HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Quinnipiac University has released new poll following last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
In that poll, 74 percent of voters said democracy in the United States us under threat with just 21 percent of voters saying that democracy in the United States is alive and well.
"When it comes to whether American democracy is under threat, both Republicans and Democrats see a raging five-alarm fire, but clearly disagree on who started it," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
In the newly released poll, 56 percent of voters say they hold President Donald Trump responsible for the storming of the Capitol, while 42 percent say they don’t hold him responsible.
A slight majority, 52 to 45 percent say Trump should be removed from office. Voters also say 53 to 43 percent say that he should resign as president.
Trump has a negative 33 to 60 percent job approval rating.
Looking ahead to when President-elect Joe Biden takes office, 31 percent of voters say they think he will be able to unite the country.
To see the full QU Poll, click here.
