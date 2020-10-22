HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University shows with less than two weeks until Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump.
The poll shows likely voters support Biden over Trump 51-41 percent.
This is the third national survey but Quinnipiac University among likely voters since September that shows Biden with a 10-point lead.
"Three straight polls in the double-digit zone... For Biden-Harris, flush with cash and propelled by consistent support, it remains steady as she goes through the turbulent waters of a bitter, personal, and unsettling campaign," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
Voting in this election will look much different than in years’ past due to COVID-19.
The QU Poll shows that 36 percent of likely voters say they have voted or plan to vote by mail or absentee ballot while 33 percent say they plan to vote in person. Another 28 percent say they have cast or plan to cast their ballot at an early voting location.
Compared to the 2016 election, the poll shows a 15 percent increase in those who say they are more motivated to vote this election year.
Another aspect of the coronavirus asked during the poll was how likely voters think Trump handled it. He received a negative 41-57 percent approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus response.
Likely voters were also asked which candidate they think would do a better job handling four issues:
- On handling the economy, they said Trump 48 percent, Biden 47 percent
- On handling health care, they said Biden 55 percent, Trump 39 percent
- On handling the response to the coronavirus, they said Biden 55 percent, Trump 38 percent
- On handling Supreme Court nominations, they said Biden 49 percent, Trump 43 percent
There were 1,426 likely voters nationwide who were surveyed from Oct. 16 through Oct. 19.
To see the full Quinnipiac University poll, click here.
