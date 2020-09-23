(WFSB) – A new Quinnipiac University poll is showing the former vice president is leading the 2020 presidential race.
With less than six weeks to go, the poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump 52 to 42 among likely voters.
The poll also shows 47 percent of those polled say they plan to vote in person on Election Day, 34 percent will vote by absentee ballot, and 15 percent will go to an early voting location.
How long will it take to determine a winner? Just 30 percent think we’ll have the answer on election night, while 63 percent think it will take longer than that.
Quinnipiac surveyed just over 1,300 likely voters nationwide between last Thursday and this Monday.
The poll has a margin of error at 2.7 percent.
To see the full QU poll, click here.
