HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A new poll on the Connecticut governor's race has Democrat Ned Lamont with an 8 percentage point lead over Republican Bob Stefanowski.
Quinnipiac University released the results of its poll on Wednesday.
It said Lamont leads Stefanowski 47 percent to 39 percent.
Independent candidate Oz Griebel polled at 11 percent.
“Ned Lamont is ahead in the Connecticut governor’s race, but with 27 days to go, Bob Stefanowski is within striking distance,” said Douglas Schwartz, PhD, Quinnipiac University poll director.
Lamont's overall lead was the result of support from women. The poll said he led Stefanowski in that category 53 to 31 percent. Griebel had 13 percent.
Men went with Stefanowski, 46 to 41 percent with 9 percent for Griebel.
Broken down further, Lamont topped Stefanowski among Democrats, 87 to 3 percent, with 9 for Griebel. For Republicans, Stefanowski led 90 to 2 percent.
Independent voters leaned toward Lamont, 42 percent to 36 percent with Griebel picking up 18 percent.
"Bob Stefanowski is within striking distance as we head into the final month before election. Lamont's lead is mainly driven by women and white voters with college degrees," said Schwartz.
With just 27 days to go until Election Day, 21 percent of likely voters who named a candidate said they might change their mind.
“The number one issue for Connecticut voters is the economy, and Lamont wins decisively among those voters," Schwartz said. "Voters also say, however, that the most important quality in a candidate for governor is the ability to bring needed change, and among those voters, Stefanowski wins big.”
Lamont's campaign issued a statement after the poll's release on Wednesday morning.
"Polls change, but one thing hasn't: Bob Stefanowski's reckless scheme to eliminate more than half the state’s revenue, which would deliver higher property taxes in every city and town, while slashing funding for education, healthcare, public safety, and the very things that make Connecticut a good place to live and work," the Lamont campaign said. "Ned Lamont is the only candidate running with a positive vision and plan for creating good jobs, investing in education and workforce training, cutting property taxes for the middle class, and fixing Connecticut’s fiscal crisis, and he is going to continue to work every day between now and Nov. 6 to earn voters’ support.”
Griebel said the only poll that matters is the one that happens on Nov. 6.
"The recent Q poll confirms strong momentum for Oz and a clear path to victory on election day," Griebel's campaign said. "The more that voters learn about Oz, the more they support him. In addition, both the [Republican] and [Democratic] candidates are rated unfavorably by respondents to the poll, proving that voters are begging for a genuine independent option to take back Connecticut from the broken and outdated two-party system that has failed our state. In the weeks ahead, voters will stampede to support the Griebel-Frank ticket and their plan to restore Connecticut to national preeminence by creating 200,000 net new jobs."
Wednesday morning, at a tourism conference in Hartford, the candidates for governor were invited to speak. Both Lamont and Griebel were there.
"The poll back in August, 83 percent of the people didn't know enough about me, now it's 72 percent," Greibel said.
Channel 3 reached out to Stefanowski's campaign for reaction to the poll but has not yet heard back.
Quinnipiac said the poll is the first survey of the race among likely voters and can not be compared to earlier surveys of registered voters.
