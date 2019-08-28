HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, the majority of voters polled say they would vote for one of the top Democratic candidates over President Donald Trump.
The new poll released on Wednesday morning shows 54 percent of registered voters polled said they would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, while 38 percent said they’d vote for President Trump.
Match-ups against other top Democrats show:
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders topping Trump 53 - 39 percent
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ahead of Trump 52 - 40 percent
- California Sen. Kamala Harris beating Trump 51 - 40 percent
- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading with 49 percent to Trump's 40 percent
Since the last primary question was asked by the QU poll in early August, the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president has remained steady, with little to no movement.
“Biden leads the pack with 32 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, followed by Warren at 19 percent. Sanders has 15 percent, while Harris gets 7 percent, and Buttigieg gets 5 percent. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang receives 3 percent, and no other candidate tops 1 percent,” the poll said.
According to the poll, 56-38 percent of voters said they disapprove of the way President Trump is handling his job as president, compared to the 54-40 percent disapproval he received last month.
When it comes to the economy, the poll said for the first time since President Trump was elected that the national economy is getting worse than getting better.
The poll showed 37 percent of voters polled say it’s getting worse, while 31 percent saying it’s getting better. Thirty percent said it’s staying the same.
“This compares to a June 11, 2019 poll in which 23 percent of voters said that the national economy is getting worse, 39 percent said it is getting better, and 37 percent said it is staying the same,” the poll said.
When asked to rate the state of the nation's economy, 61 percent of voters said it is excellent or good, while 37 percent said it’s not so good or poor, the poll said.
“These numbers, while still clearly positive on the economy, are the lowest excellent/good economy numbers found by the Quinnipiac University Poll since April 2018,” the poll said.
Voters polled also said President Trump’s policies are hurting the nation’s economy at 41 percent, while 37 percent said they are helping. Twenty percent said his policies make no difference.
Check out the full findings here.
