HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Quinnipiac University released a new poll on Monday regarding the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and the impeachment.
As President Donald Trump is finishing his term in the White House, and the first president to be impeached twice, the majority of voters, 59 to 38 percent, say he should not be allowed to hold elected office in the future.
Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, QU said the majority of voters approved of the vote to impeach Trump, 55 to 42 percent.
This is an increase from when Trump was impeached the first time in January 2020 over different charges. During that instance, voters approved 51 to 46 percent of the House of Representatives voting to impeach him.
This week, Biden will be elected and the majority of voters 64 to 31 percent say his 2020 presidential victory is legitimate.
"A seething President Trump seems poised to slip out of D.C. by the back door while the transition takes place, leaving a wary capital encircled by troops, a weakened country assaulted by a murderous virus, and a weary population disillusioned and divided, wondering if the person next door is a friend or an enemy," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
To see the full QU Poll, click here.
