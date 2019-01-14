(WFSB) -- According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 63 percent of U.S. voters back the Democratic plan to reopen the government.
The poll was released on Monday, saying voters 63 – 30 percent support a Democratic proposal “to reopen parts of the government that do not involve border security while negotiating funding for the Wall."
The poll said 63 percent of voters also oppose shutting down the government as a way to force funding for the wall.
Republicans are the only listed group supporting the shutdown, 67 – 24 percent, the poll said.
The poll went on to say Republicans are losing the battle, as 56 percent of voters said President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are responsible for the shutdown, while 36 percent say Democrats are responsible.
According to the poll, 55 percent of voters are opposed to a wall on the Mexican border.
To look at the full poll, click here.
I can only hope those Republican supporters get nailed in this or a new crossfire. That soulless beast in the WH wouldn't care if millions of people were without wages and some died - his narcissistic arrogance and stupidity are all that counts. Thanks Repubs for inflicting this biblical -plague upon what was a decent country.
