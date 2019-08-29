HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 72 percent of voters polled say Congress needs to act to reduce gun violence.
That number includes 50 percent of Republicans, 93 percent of Democrats, and 75 percent of independents.
The poll goes on to say that voters 60 – 34 percent said they support stricter gun laws in the United States.
“An identical 60 percent support a nationwide ban on assault weapons, including 37 percent of Republicans, 85 percent of Democrats, and 60 percent of independents,” the poll said.
When it comes to the idea of a mandatory assault weapon buyback, 46 percent of voters support the concept, including a meager 18 percent of Republicans, 71 percent of Democrats, and 47 percent of independents.
Looking at all the specific gun policy proposals that voters were asked about, support ranges from very strong to split:
- 93 - 6 percent support for universal background checks
- 82 - 16 percent support for requiring a license to purchase a gun
- 80 - 15 percent support for a "red flag" law
- 60 - 36 percent support for a ban on assault weapons
- 46 - 49 percent on a mandatory buyback of assault weapons
The latest poll also addressed climate change, where the majority of voters said climate change is an emergency.
According to the poll, 56 percent say climate change is an emergency while 42 percent do not.
To see the latest poll, click here.
