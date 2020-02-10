HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Democrats are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.
Polls show Senator Bernie Sanders in the lead with Mayor Pete Buttigieg close behind.
A new Quinnipiac University Poll out late Monday afternoon found a shift in the race, with Sanders claiming frontrunner status, overtaking former Vice President Joe Biden.
The poll of more than 1,500 registered votes nationwide found, “Sanders gets 25 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, while Biden gets 17 percent. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg receives 15 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren gets 14 percent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg receives 10 percent, Senator Amy Klobuchar gets 4 percent, no other candidates topped 2 percent.”
