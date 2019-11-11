HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – There’s less than 100 days to go until the presidential election primaries and the race to the White House is heating up.
A new Quinnipiac University poll is shedding light on how well the candidates are doing.
The poll was released on Monday and finds that former vice president Joe Biden holds a slight lead in the New Hampshire Democratic primary.
Now, there could be another candidate jumping into the 2020 race.
While the presidential election is still almost a year away, candidates are traveling across the country hoping to win the hearts of voters for the primary election.
Democrat Pete Buttigieg campaign in New Hampshire on Monday, laying out his plans for America’s veterans on the day that honors their service.
“Every veteran who serves, in whatever capacity and with whatever experience they had should be able to expect a level of support in exchange for what they offered this country,” Buttigieg said.
The Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary will play a major role in determining who will win the party nomination.
A new poll from QU finds Biden has an edge in the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary.
Biden’s leading with 20 percent of likely voters backing him. Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders are following closely behind him.
Warren was also campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday, saying she wants to cut the suicide rate for veterans in half in four years.
“It is a reminder who much we owe our veterans, how they are part of our families, our friends, our communities,” Warren said.
Meanwhile, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick could make a last-minute entry into the presidential race.
Friends say Michael Bloomberg’s potential bid has motivated him to consider entering the party’s crowded primary contest.
Polling analysts say while Biden has a slight lead in New Hampshire, it’s still far from solid.
The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3, and the New Hampshire primary is Feb. 11.
To read the full QU poll, click here.
